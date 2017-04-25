Uganda: Sheikh Kamoga, 13 Others Start Defence Today

Kampala — The leader of the Tabliq Sect Sheikh Yunus Kamoga and 13 others are on Tuesday xpected to start defending themselves against accusations that they were behind the wave of killing of rival Muslim clerics about two years ago.

Their defence follows the ruling of the International Crimes Division of the High Court about three weeks ago that they all have a case to answer.

This was after a panel of three justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi, observed that the prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence against each of the accused warranting them to explain their side of the story.

"The prosecution has established a prema-facie case against each of the accused in respect of each of the four counts," ruled Justice Muhanguzi, the lead judge.

"Consequently, court basing on Section 73 (2) of the Trial and Indictments Act, hereby informs the accused persons of their rights to give evidence on his or her own behalf, make unsworn statement or to call witnesses in his or her defence. That is the ruling," he said.

Those charged together with Sheikh Kamoga are Sheikh Siraje Kawooya, Abdulsalam, Abdulhamid Sematimba, Rashid Jingo, Twaha Sekkitto, Yusuf Kakande alias Abdallah, Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya, Kakim Kinene Muswaswa, Muzamilu Kasawuli, Arafa Serunjoji alias Bukenya, Badru Bukenya, Alex Okot, Joseph Olanya, and Amir Kenene.

The first thing that the accused are expected to do this morning is to choose among the three options on how they will give their defense.

The first option is to give their defence on oath with the respective lawyers guiding them and the state prosecutors cross examining them.

The second option is giving their defence without taking oath. Under this option, their defence lawyers won't guide them and the state prosecutors will also not ask them any questions.

The last option is to just keep quiet and equally no questions will be asked.

After the accused have defended themselves, court will pass its final judgment to determine whether they are guilty or not.

It's alleged that the 14 suspects masterminded the coordinated assassinations of rival Muslim leaders resulting into the killing Mustafa Bahiga who was gunned down at Bwebajja Mosque and Sheikh Hassan Kirya, who was gunned down at Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.

They face grave charges ranging from murder, terrorism, crimes against humanity to attempted murder.