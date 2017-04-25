25 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Destroy Acres of Marijuana Gardens in Mpigi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Marijuana plants.
By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — Police in Mpigi District have destroyed several acres of marijuana gardens in Kampiringisa village, Mpigi District.

ASP Yvonne Kyomuhendo, the officer in charge of Kamengo Police Station, who led the team, said they were tipped that marijuana cultivation is thriving in Kampiringisa. She said such activities promote crime in the district.

"There over 15 acres of marijuana gardens in other villages like Kajjaga. We shall use prisoners to destroy them before the end of this week," she said.

According to one of the suspects who were arrested, they have been selling a basin of marijuana at Shs25,000 in trading centers like Lukaya, Kayabwe, Buwama, Nsangi, Kyengera, Gombe and Kasanje in Mpigi, Kalungu and Wakiso districts.

"We smuggle marijuana at night and sometimes at dawn. It is our main source of income," he said.

Ms Kyomuhendo said all suspects would be charged with cultivating and possessing marijuana.

Uganda

Tanzania Maintains Place As Second Largest Military Spender

Tanzania maintained its position as the second largest military spender in East Africa last year as the global… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.