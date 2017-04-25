Uganda: Police Destroy Acres of Marijuana Gardens in Mpigi

Mpigi — Police in Mpigi District have destroyed several acres of marijuana gardens in Kampiringisa village, Mpigi District.

ASP Yvonne Kyomuhendo, the officer in charge of Kamengo Police Station, who led the team, said they were tipped that marijuana cultivation is thriving in Kampiringisa. She said such activities promote crime in the district.

"There over 15 acres of marijuana gardens in other villages like Kajjaga. We shall use prisoners to destroy them before the end of this week," she said.

According to one of the suspects who were arrested, they have been selling a basin of marijuana at Shs25,000 in trading centers like Lukaya, Kayabwe, Buwama, Nsangi, Kyengera, Gombe and Kasanje in Mpigi, Kalungu and Wakiso districts.

"We smuggle marijuana at night and sometimes at dawn. It is our main source of income," he said.

Ms Kyomuhendo said all suspects would be charged with cultivating and possessing marijuana.