Uganda: Six Injured in Gayaza Morning Taxi Accident

Ekampala — Six passengers have been admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital in critical condition following a nasty morning accident at Gayaza Town, 17 kilometres north of Kampala city.

According to Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, the accident that occurred at about 5 am on Tuesday involved two commuter taxis.

Explaining the cause of the early morning accident, Mr Kayima said the driver of one commuter taxi Reg. No. UAN 975C had parked at the stage as passengers boarded to travel to Kampala.

Moments later, an empty commuter taxi Reg. No. UAU 958U that was being driven drunk driver, whose names have not yet been identified, rammed into the parked taxi injuring the passengers.

The errant drunk driver was heading to Kasangati Trading Centre, according to Mr Kayima.

"The driver was alone and drunk. The cause of the accident is reckless driving under the influence of alcohol," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Kayima said the drunk driver was among the six people who were taken to Mulago Hospital in critical condition.

He said identities of victims had not yet been known since the primary role of the police was to take them to hospital.