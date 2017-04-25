Namibia: Work Stoppage At Neckartal

ITALIAN company Salini SpA, which was awarded the N$2,4 billion government tender to construct the Neckartal Dam near Keetmanshoop, has halted construction work over non-payment.

The company on Friday suspended operations indefinitely after it informed about 800 workers, except essential staff like plumbers, electricians, mechanics and quarry workers, not to report for work until further notice to force government to pay what it is owed.

Workers who spoke to The Namibian expressed concern that they may not get their full salaries this month because of the company's cash flow problems.

Last year, the company also cut the workers' November salaries by 50%, citing cash flow problems due to delayed payments by government.

When approached for comment over the indefinite suspension of operations at the dam site, Salini's spokesperson Castonguay Gilles Rene declined to say anything.

Agriculture permanent secretary Abraham Nehemia admitted yesterday that Salini suspended operations at the Neckartal Dam over a delayed payment of close to N$180 million which was due in February.

Nehemia revealed that the ministry had facilitated the payment on Saturday.

"The payment is a bit late," the permanent secretary admitted, adding that the ministry has already started to process the payment for the March invoice, which he said is the latest government received from the company.

He said there was no reason for Salini to halt operations as the company was paid on Saturday, adding that they should immediately resume operations.

"They must acknowledge receipt of payment and the resumption of full mobilisation of work, publicly and in writing. The workers must also be properly informed that government has paid Salini," Nehemia stated.

Agriculture minister John Mutorwa yesterday acknowledged the issue of delayed payments to the contractor.

"We know that delayed payment issues are genuine, but sometimes contractors like Salini over-dramatise it," he stated.

The minister stressed that the company does not have any legitimate grounds to suspend any activities at the construction site.

Mutorwa was recently quoted in the media as saying that N$1,7 billion was needed to complete the project.

Motivating their budget allocation for 2017/2018 in the National Assembly, the minister said only N$414 million was provided leaving the ministry with a shortfall of N$1,3 billion.

The dam will be Namibia's biggest - about three times bigger than the Hardap Dam near Mariental in the Hardap region.

It is also expected to support 5 000 hectares of irrigated agriculture.