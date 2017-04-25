25 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Consults Political Parties On New Concourt Judge

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

President Jacob Zuma has started consulting political parties on the appointment of a Constitutional Court judge, the Presidency has said.

Zuma has written to party leaders represented in the National Assembly, telling them of his intention to appoint a Constitutional Court judge.

This follows a rigorous interview process of candidates by the Judicial Service Commission.

The JSC then submitted names for Zuma to consider, and he is in the process of doing so, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, JSC member Thoko Didiza said that, following interviews, they would recommend four candidates to Zuma:

Supreme Court of Appeal Judges Leona Theron;

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Malcolm Wallis;

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Stevan Majiedt and;

North Gauteng High Court Judge Jody Kollapen.

Source: News24

