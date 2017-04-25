Tanzania: Simba Vow to Protest Tanzania Football Federation Ruling

Enraged Simba have hit out at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal and Players Status committee's decision to rip them off three points they secured after winning an appeal against Kagera Sugar.

The Reds saw their title dreams hit a snag after the committee docked them the three points they were awarded by the federation's 72 Hours committee from their league match against Kagera Sugar, which they lost 2-1, after Kagera were held 'guilty' of fielding ineligible player, Mohamed Fakhi.

But speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, Simba vice chairman Geoffrey Nyange 'Kaburu' laughed off the decision, arguing that the Legal and Players Status Committee did not have the mandate to deliberate on the dispute.

"We're not going to accept any decision by Legal and Players Status Committee because according to regulations it is not the proper organ to deliberate and make a ruling in matters related to league regulations," argued Kaburu.

"We're waiting for official communication before we can take the next move. We have enough evidences and we're very confident... we're going to fight on," added Kaburu.

The Simba official insisted that the club will only accept a decision by the appropriate statutory organ not otherwise and insisted they will challenge the ruling once availed with official letter from the TFF.

"For us this ruling is bogus and just an opinion of the committee, per our regulations the only organ with the mandate to review the previous ruling is the premier league board not Legal and Players Status Committee," he said.

Kaburu said he was surprised the committee opted to ignore the main issue, which according to him was the infraction by Kagera Sugar and instead they made the ruling based on 'minor' technicalities.

Simba appealed to the 72 Hours committee against Kagera Sugar's Fakhi who subsequent to the accumulation of three yellow cards became ineligible when he featured in their premier league match at Kaitaba Stadium.

As a result, Kagera Sugar suffered a forfeiture of the match in question by deduction of three points and Simba were awarded victory in accordance with league regulations. Dissatisfied with the decision, Kagera Sugar mounted their appeal to the Legal and Players Status committee praying the committee to overturn the decision.

After protracted deliberations, the committee finally announced its decisions on Sunday, restoring Kagera Sugar's points, on grounds that Simba failed to lodge a protest within the stipulated time for filing of protests and did not pay application fees.

The Legal and Players Status committee also pointed out that the 72 Hours committee meeting that awarded Simba three points was illegal since non-members were invited to give evidence.

The ruling implies that Simba remain with 59 points from 27 games, three points ahead of reigning champions Young Africans, who have played two games less than their archrivals.

On the other hand, Kagera Sugar's successful appeal lifts them above Azam, into third place with 49 points from 26 outings.