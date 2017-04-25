25 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: ILO Cajoles Africa to Keep Data On Injuries

African countries have been advised to improve their capacity to collect and utilize reliable occupational safety (OSH) data for sustainable development.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director, Dr Mary Kawar, sounded in Dar es Salaam over this yesterday, saying collecting and utilizing OSH data were vital for attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

She noted that the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted on September 25, 2015 embraced a global plan of action with specific targets to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

"The ILO seeks to create worldwide awareness of the dimensions and consequences of work-related injuries and diseases, to ensure that the health and safety of all workers is firmly embedded in the sustainable development agenda," said Dr Kawar, who also represents the UN agency in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking on the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28, Dr Kawar, said the celebration is an integral part of the Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health of the ILO.

In 2003, the International Labour Organization (ILO), began to observe World Day in order to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work, capitalizing on the ILO's traditional strengths of tripartism and social dialogue.

According to Director for ILO Country Office in Dar es Salaam, the ILO campaign for the 2017 World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on the critical need for countries to improve their capacity to collect and utilize reliable occupational safety and health (OSH) data.

As documented in the Conclusions of the International Labour Conference in June 2003, one of the main pillars of the Global Strategy is advocacy, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work was a significant tool to raise awareness of how to make work safe and healthy and of the need to raise the political profile of occupational safety and health.

