Tanzania: Magufuli Picks Prof Tihelwa New Head At Sokoine University of Agriculture

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Raphael Tihelwa Chibunda new Vice- Chancellor of the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), replacing Prof Gerald Monela who has completed his term of service.

A statement from State House signed by the Chief Secretary, John Kijazi says the appointment of Prof Chibunda was made effective yesterday. Before his appointment, Prof Chibunda was deputy director for the department of Science and Technology in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli arrived in Dodoma Region where he is expected to honour the 53rd anniversary of the Union between Taanganyika and Zanzibar.

The annual anniversary, observed every April 26, is nationally celebrated with pomp and fanfare, drawing top government officials and distinguished invited guests as well as the people - for whom it matters most.

This year, the national event is slated for Dodoma, at the new capital city's Jamhuri Stadium.

This is the first time the region is hosting this event, a marked departure from its past festivities which were held mostly in Dar es Salaam Region, and, occasionally, Zanzibar.

On arrival at the Dodoma airport, President Magufuli received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai, and other government leaders including Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana.