25 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 16 Pre-Primary School Kids Injured As Durban Taxi Rolls

A case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated by Sydenham police after 16 pre-primary school children were injured in a taxi crash on Tuesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The taxi, transporting the kids to school, lost control and rolled several times on Umgudulu Road in Reservoir Hills, before coming to rest on its roof.

Investigations into the crash are continuing, said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found the young children on the side of the road when they arrived.

Once the 16 injured children had been stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment, said Jamieson.

