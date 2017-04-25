Photo: allafrica.com

Some of transport and logistics systems in Africa.

Tanzania is set to host a fourday Global Logistics Summit (23 -26 August, 2017) this year in Dar es Salaam, where President John Magufuli is expected to honour the inaugural event.

Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) president, Mr Stephen Ngatunga said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the global trade event would host some 350 participants, among them, senior clearing and freight forwarding agents, government officials, ambassadors and trade representatives from Africa and the Middle East regions.

"At TAFFA, we are making strides in empowering businesses through this programme wherein renowned professors from Harvard University, among many others, will impart the knowledge on global freight forwarding industry and best practices," said Mr Ngatunga.

He further noted that the president of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), Mr Stanley Lim and other federation dignitaries and country representatives would attend, as well as manage, the programme -- wholly focused on freight forwarding and trade issues in Africa and Middle East regions.

In particular, The TAFFA president cited Tanzania as "an ideal freight transport hub" tailor-made to creating business networking among participants, even as it advertises it's own tourist attractions.

Through its conference website, the Association had already marketed numerous sites that Tanzania could offer, enticing delegate to savour of these during a half-day tour on the final day of the meeting.

TAFFA confirmed that the delegate also expressed the need to visit the world-class Serengeti and Selous wildlife sanctuaries, as well as the spice islands of Zanzibar and the roof of Africa, Mt.Kilimanjaro. Dubbed, "Harnessing Logistics for Sustainable Economic Growth", the meeting had mentioned as an essential event for Tanzanian businesses expansion, at a time when the government pushes hard for increasing trade into Africa and beyond.

"This Summit comes at a time when Tanzanian businesses need to increase awareness and knowledge on best practices to use especially in a digitally inclusive world where technology is king," said TAFFA president, adding: "There are opportunities for business growth to be unlocked in Tanzania in terms of clearing and freight forwarding especially if landlocked countries like Burundi, DRC, Rwanda and Uganda plus Southern African countries utilize Dar es Salaam through Northern route and vice versa as a freight cargo transportation hub.

" For his part, the Assistant Director for Railway Transport Services in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Festo Mwayika, commented that the government was well pleased to facilitate the Summit, following its enormous advantages to the country.

"The most important advantage is using the opportunity to continue 'showcasing' to the world that Tanzania remains an ideal gateway for regional trade," he commented.