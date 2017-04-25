Nigeria: Court Postpones Judgment in Otodo Gbame Community, Lagos Govt Suit

Photo: Al-Jazeera

Members of the Otodo Gbame community.

Justice Surajudeen Onigbangbo of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, has postponed judgement in the suit by residents of Otodogbame community.

The repeated demolition of the rural waterfront settlement by Lagos government agents has been condemned by local and international right groups.

On Tuesday, the judge said he was postponing the judgement because "issues of jurisdiction raised by the respondents should be addressed."

He adjourned the case to May 25, 2017 for final judgement.

Mr. Onigbanjo had, on April 12, adjourned the matter for judgement today.

"While I was going through the court processes, I discovered that issues of jurisdiction were raised," the judge said.

"The applicant will have seven days to file their relevant court processes while the respondents also have seven days to file their court processes in response to the applicant."

The judge frowned at a letter sent to him by Megan Chapman, an Otodogbame community advocate, details of which he didn't make public.

