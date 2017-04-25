Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman, Quinton de Kock, leads the nominations for the 2016/17 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards.

The gala event to honour South Africa's top performing cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track.

The CSA Awards judging panel recently finalised the nominations list for the glittering occasion.

De Kock has been nominated in the following categories: SA Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, as well as the KFC Award of Excellence. In addition, he has secured his peers' vote as SA Players' Player of the Year and could be a contender for SA Fans' Cricketer of the Year.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate a very successful year of superior achievement by our Proteas who had won all their Test series in the past 12 months on top of impressive 5-0 clean sweeps against both Australia and Sri Lanka in ODI cricket," commented CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat.

"And let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.

"Our country continues to produce world-class players. We only need reflect on the superb way in which Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj have shone over the past year and who continue to grow alongside established greats like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn."

The CSA Awards judging panel consists of: Aslam Khota (convener), Neil Manthorp, Victor Mpitsang, Robin Peterson, Shafiek Abrahams and Andrew Samson.

"As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition," commented Khota.

"Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.

"The judging panel was impressed by the overall performances during the season of the nominees in the various categories," Khota added.

Loyal Proteas fans can also have their say in the awards. The SA Fans Cricketer of the Year and the RAM Delivery of the Year require fans to vote for these respective awards.

Further details of these awards and how the voting mechanism works can be found on CSA's Social Media platforms as well as www.cricket.co.za

Fans also stand a chance of winning a trip to the CSA Awards.

The CSA Awards evening is the culmination of CSA Day which also sees the CSA Amateur Awards breakfast taking place to be followed by the CSA Golf Day.

The CSA Awards Dinner will be televised live on SuperSport 2 from 20:00, while SABC 3 will show a highlights package at a later date.

SELECTED AWARDS NOMINATIONS

CSA UMPIRE OF THE YEAR

- Adrian Holdstock

- Shaun George

- Bongani Jele

AFRICA T20 CUP RISING STAR AWARD

- Patrick Kruger (Northern Cape)

- Solo Nqweni (Eastern Province)

DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON

- Aiden Markram (Titans)

- Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions)

- Jason Smith (Cape Cobras)

ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Junior Dala (Titans)

- Henry Davids (Titans)

- Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

- Shaun von Berg (Titans)

CSA T20 CHALLENGE CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Farhaan Behardien (Titans)

- Andrew Birch (Warriors)

- Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

SUNFOIL SERIES CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

- Theunis de Bruyn (Knights)

- Duanne Olivier (Knights)

- Shaun von Berg (Titans)

T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Lungi Ngidi

- Imran Tahir

ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Imran Tahir

TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Dean Elgar

- Kagiso Rabada

- Vernon Philander

AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

- Temba Bavuma (run out of David Warner)

- Quinton de Kock (catch of Neil Broom)

- Quinton de Kock (catch of Nathan Lyon)

- Faf du Plessis (catch of Lahiru Madushanka)

DELIVERY OF THE YEAR

- Vernon Philander (Adam Voges)

- Kagiso Rabada (Usman Khawaja)

- Imran Tahir (Dinesh Chandimal)

WOMEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Ayabonga Khaka

- Sune Luus

- Dane van Niekerk

SA CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

- Quinton de Kock

- Faf du Plessis

- Kagiso Rabada

- Imran Tahir

