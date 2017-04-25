Tanzania: Yes, Recycling Is the Way to Go

editorial

National Environmental Management Council last week ordered all plastic bag manufacturers in the country to strategically establish recycling plants to curb environmental degradation.

The order comes as the country faces critical challenges due to indiscriminate litter of the environment by plastic materials, in particular.

For some years, the government has been fighting environmental pollution across the country, with production and use of plastic bags proving to be among the toughest issues to control.

Yes, plastic bags are a good business for manufacturers because the environmentally unfriendly products are highly consumed in the market. But, plastic materials pose a serious danger to the environment and nature, in general.

The problem with plastics is that they never decompose, making their disposal difficult. A single plastic bag can take up to 1,000 years to completely decay. The bags therefore stay in the environment longer, leading to great build-up on the natural landscape.

The more plastic bags we use, the greater the damage to the environment. Plastic bags threaten animal lives too. Marrickville Council of Australia says as many as 100,000 whales, turtles and birds die annually, mainly due to plastics in the environment.

Besides the adverse effects the plastic bags have on the natural habitats, they are also responsible for the deaths of many animals, mainly due to suffocation after eating them. Livestock keepers can testify almost all of these effects...most farmers have lost their animals after swallowing plastic bags.

The durability of plastic bags are to blame on most huge landfills in various areas, especially in urban centres. Plastic bags constitute high percentage of garbage today, leading to increased rate of pollution levels. Plastics cause fumes, as well.

Being not bio-degradable, the only way to get rid of plastic bags is to burn them up. Although setting them on fire may seem easy, the effects are deadly.

The smoldering plastics release toxic fumes into the environment, with devastating effects to humans and other living organisms. The establishment of recycling plants, therefore comes as the best idea to dispose of the plastics, not only environmentally friendly, but also economically.

Through the recycling factories, plastic manufacturers will demand the discarded plastics as raw materials in their recycling plants, creating employment and saving the environment, on the process.

The recycling factories will create jobs for Tanzanians, contribute to the country's economic growth and provide an opportunity for the government to collect more revenues.

Recycling is indeed the best way to go for clean and safe environment for animals and human beings.