25 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PM Enjoins Clerics to Prevail Over Moral Decay in Society's Youths

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to religious leaders to use their positions to urge their believers to lead ethical lives, value lawful jobs and instill discipline to their children.

"Good conducts are nurtured from the family level to the community; if we could emulate how in the past we jointly imparted ethics we will help address moral decay in this country," the PM said yesterday.

Premier Majaliwa made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday when officiating at a forum organized by the National Muslims Council of Tanzania and the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority on effects of moral decay and drugs abuse in the country.

"Every parent or guardian should feel ashamed when his/her child is going astray, they should teach their children to live a life that will please God," he stated.

The PM pointed that the Fifth Phase Government under President John Magufuli is determined to build an ethical nation focused on hard work and avoiding vices such as corruption and embezzlement. He reiterated on the other hand that the government will continue its crackdown on illicit drugs by pinning down kingpins of the illegal business.

Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner General of Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), Mr Rogers Siyanga, appealed to the clerics to offer support to the authority in its crackdown against illicit substances in the country.

The Chief Sheikh of Tanzania, Alhaj Abubakary Zuberi, said it was the role of religious leaders to preach against evil deeds towards building an ethical society.

Tanzania

Tanzania to Host 350 At Global Logistics Summit

Tanzania is set to host a fourday Global Logistics Summit (23 -26 August, 2017) this year in Dar es Salaam, where… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.