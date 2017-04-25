Tanzania: PM Enjoins Clerics to Prevail Over Moral Decay in Society's Youths

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to religious leaders to use their positions to urge their believers to lead ethical lives, value lawful jobs and instill discipline to their children.

"Good conducts are nurtured from the family level to the community; if we could emulate how in the past we jointly imparted ethics we will help address moral decay in this country," the PM said yesterday.

Premier Majaliwa made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday when officiating at a forum organized by the National Muslims Council of Tanzania and the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority on effects of moral decay and drugs abuse in the country.

"Every parent or guardian should feel ashamed when his/her child is going astray, they should teach their children to live a life that will please God," he stated.

The PM pointed that the Fifth Phase Government under President John Magufuli is determined to build an ethical nation focused on hard work and avoiding vices such as corruption and embezzlement. He reiterated on the other hand that the government will continue its crackdown on illicit drugs by pinning down kingpins of the illegal business.

Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner General of Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), Mr Rogers Siyanga, appealed to the clerics to offer support to the authority in its crackdown against illicit substances in the country.

The Chief Sheikh of Tanzania, Alhaj Abubakary Zuberi, said it was the role of religious leaders to preach against evil deeds towards building an ethical society.