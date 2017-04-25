Tanzania: Basket Trust Funds Go Rural

National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) in partnership with basket trust funds plan to expand their services to benefit and facilitate the financially underserved rural population access loans for development.

NEEC Executive Secretary Ms Beng'i Issa said at the closing of basket trust funds fair in Dodoma yesterday that the time has come for the basket funds to go to the ordinary people and create enabling environment to borrow.

"We are planning to establish working program to reach people at the grassroots level and create awareness on the benefits of the basket trust funds," she said.

She said the basket trust funds exhibitions held in Dodoma from 19th to 22nd of April has been a success story that attracted many people including the members of the parliament currently attending budget sessions.

Ms Issa said apart from providing public education on the benefits of basket trust funds also the fair was an important avenue for the financial institutions and entrepreneurs to display various goods and services.

She said that most local products meet the required standards but encouraged entrepreneurs to be diligent and creative in order to be more competitive in the domestic and international markets.

On his part, the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Mr Antony Mavunde said the basket trust funds should be the stepping stone in creating self reliance in the society.

"The basket funds have been established to support citizens in production initiatives and growth in sectors namely agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, forestry, construction, trade, tourism, manufacturing, transportation and mining," he said.

He emphasized on the need for the basket funds to increase speed in service delivery in reaching ordinary people to use the opportunity in relieving themselves from abject poverty.

The Presidential Trust Fund (PTF), Executive Director, Ms Haigath Kitala said the scheme was committed to ensure that government development goals and plans in enabling and empowering citizens to foster their projects are met.