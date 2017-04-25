Liberia: Civil Servants Underappreciated, Underpaid

The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF), founded by the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, Jr., donated a brand new bus to the Joseph Jenkins (J. J.) Roberts United Methodist School Workers' Association (JJRUMSWA) in Monrovia on Friday.

At the presentation ceremony held in the school's gymnasium, Mr. Cummings said the bus is intended to ease the teachers' transportation burden to get to and from work on time.

"We need to appreciate the contributions our teachers make in educating our young people by making sure that they have a better future. The donation is meant to help our teachers to be on campus on time and to also get home in a dignified manner," Cummings said.

The brand new ride for teachers: "If elected, one of the ANC's priorities will be to find the money and ensure that civil servants are not only appreciated, but also well paid."

According to Cummings, there is a need to pay civil servants, among them, teachers, police officers and health workers, because of the services they provide to the country.

"I believe that they are underappreciated and underpaid. If elected, one of the ANC's priorities will be to find the money and ensure that civil servants are not only appreciated, but also well paid," he said.

CAF aims to be Liberia and Africa's leading non-profit organization, focusing on empowering and uplifting Africans in the sectors of education, health, and agriculture. It also anticipates making substantial impact in Liberia.

Cummings said while it is true that Liberia's education sector faces many challenges, the issue of good salaries is cardinal, which the ANC led-government will make a priority.

He lauded the J. J. Roberts School administration for imparting knowledge to young people, adding, "I am very delighted to help the young people of this country, and will continue to do so."

D. Benedict Freeman, president of JJRUMSWA, thanked CAF for the donation. He promised that the donated vehicle will be used for its intended purpose.