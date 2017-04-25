Liberia: Lack of Teachers Crippling Public Schools

The campus of New Yourpea Public School, where, in spite of enrolment has reportedly increased from 315 to 500, there are reports of a shortage of teachers.

In the wake of government pronouncement of compulsory primary education for all children of school-going age in the country, many public schools in Nimba County are reportedly short of teachers to fulfill the call.

It is reported that in Buuyao Electoral District #5, school going kids often loiter during class hours because, according to some of the parents, "the children do not have teachers and so they are free to roam about."

"We do not have teachers to teach us, this is why you see us outside of the classrooms," some of the students attending the Teahplay Public School told the Daily Observer during a recent tour.

"We have four teachers assigned to this school, but only two of them are on government's payroll. Sometimes we sit in the class the whole day without any of them around," a student claimed.

Most of the schools the Daily Observer visited were crowded, but lacked teachers to keep the pupils busy with schoolwork.

At Gblarlay Public School, for example, student enrolment is about 400, but with just one government paid teacher, the five volunteers are not regularly at school, because they don't have the incentive to motivate them, they said.

"The L$1,000 the community promised to give us is not forthcoming since the first period. It has caused most of the volunteers to drop or stop coming to school," said Napoleon Brewer, a student-volunteer at Gblarlay Public School.

In Beo Bleemieplay Town, parents are complaining of the limited numbers of teachers; something they said is hampering the children's learning process.

"The government makes us to force our children to school under compulsory primary education, but there is no teacher assigned to them," said Ma Nancy, one of the parents.

"Most of the government assigned teachers are mostly from the communities where they teach, a situation that makes it very hard to get the kind of cooperation the residents will need from them," one of the teachers from New Yourpea Public School observed.

When contacted, Nimba County Education Chief Officer (CEO) Moses Dologbay said the government is not recruiting teachers, but is rather updating its payroll system to absorb the qualified volunteered teachers.