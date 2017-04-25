Tanzania: Human Activities Threaten Water Source Sustainability

Hai — SANYA-KWARE water source in Ng'uni-Nroa Shofa village in Masama West Ward here is on the verge of drying up due to indiscriminate tree cutting and cattle grazing around it.

The source that pours its water in Ngarwarkoi River is one of the main sources of water to the Pangani Water Basin and is under a formally registered Sanya-Kware Water Users Association, Uwamasakwa.

A research conducted at the area shows that people have been growing crops like maize near the water source as well as around Ngarwarkoi River, leading to decreased water production and flow.

Lately, environment in Hai District and Kilimanjaro Region in general has been subjected to massive degradation, ruining the once evergreen region and home to Africa's highest mountain and world's highest free standing mountain.

Uwamasakwa Chairman Frank Kimaro blamed the degradation problem on, partly passive hamlet and village leaders as well as low awareness and poverty among the populations surrounding the areas.

He challenged the leaders to be proactive and seek alternative ways for their people to earn a living. He cautioned against water springs drying up, saying the effects will be hard to bear to everyone, not only in Hai District but also to other areas where water from the springs flows.

Nuri Hamlet Chairman Ndemaeli Massawe admitted the presence of pollution at his area of jurisdiction, saying some peasants prefer the area because of readily availability of enough water.

Mr Massawe said his office has embarked on efforts to deal with the problem through stopping the human activities and instead planting trees to ensure continuation of water flow from the springs to conserve the environment.

Ng'uni Village Executive Officer Hezron Nkya said the government is in a process of marking and putting beacons to protect the areas from encroachment and enforce the existing laws of the land. It is against the law to conduct agricultural and farming activities or cut trees on an area that is within 60 metres from the water source or river.

Water associations operate in different parts of Kilimanjaro Region, but some still at their nascent stages of implementation need technical and financial support.

An environmental activist, Dr John Francis said Tanzanians should consider themselves as part of the problem of growing water stress in the globe, but also as part of the solution, arguing that more initiatives are needed, with the best being the local community sense of ownership of water sources.