Cameroon: Fenasu 2017 Games - Battle for Medals Intensifies

Higher Education Minister Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo also sizes up the sports infrastructure at the University of Bamenda hosting the games

Athletes from INJS, the Universities of Douala and of Yaounde I were yesterday 24 April, 2017 exercising a domineering attitude in the hunt for medals at the ongoing University Games, FENASU 2017, while fan clubs continued to turn full circle with animation. Gold, Silver and bronze medals kept attracting the various competitors and while the official callsification was still being awaited to determine the position of the various competing universities, the Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndogo moved round the campus yesterday to evaluate the level of the sporting structures. With little or no sports infrastructure to show a year ago, the challenge was great when the University of Bamenda accepted to host the 20th edition of the university games.

The question on most lips in the university community was why Prof. Nkuo Akenji Theresa, who was barely four months in office as the new Vice Chancellor, endorsed the challenge with little associated logistics. Yet, the games are effectively on course since the 22nd of April 2017 with a lot to offer in sports infrastructure built from scratch. It is now evident that hosting the games was an opportunity for the University of Bamenda to boost infrastructural development. That was the subject when on April 20th, 2017, Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo went visiting concrete sports infrastructure conceived to remain after the games in the University of Bamenda. It is all about a rehabilitated tennis court, basketball, volleyball, handball and football pitches and two newly constructed tennis courts, two new basketball and handball pitches each, one new football field and a new gymnasium. Away from infrastructure directly linked to the games, other amenities like water toilets and road network have been improved in the neighbourhood. From the look of things, some of the infrastructure can only be completed after the games. It is against this backdrop that the Mayor of Tubah Council, Tanjong Martin prayed the government to ensure that contractors continue work after the games and add aesthetics for durability.