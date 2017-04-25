Tanzania: Madina Overcomes Slow Start At SA Amateur Stroke Play

Tanzania's top lady golfer Madina Idd amended for her first round mistake as she fired four-over par 76 gross in the second round of the Sanlam South African Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

The four- day 72 holes championship that started on Sunday climaxes tomorrow.

Madina, from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), is the only local golfer taking part at the annual event that has brought together top African ladies. She had dismal start, carding nine-over 81 in the opening day on Sunday, but had to work hard to avoid similar mistake in the second round when she carded an impressive 76.

The national team ace carded aggregate 157 to total 13 over after two rounds to pose at 29th place in the 62 golfers' showdown.

She told the 'Daily News' from South Africa yesterday that the tournament was going on well but she felt she was struggling with fitness after sitting out of international tournaments in recent years.

"I need to play in more tournaments to regain my form and match on other African top golfers, my aim is to go further and I will work hard for that," she said.

Madina is looking to do better in the two remaining rounds at least to finish in good position. After the second round action, South Africa's top ranked Kajal Mistry led the table after carding aggregate six-Under 138. She carded 69 in each of the opening two rounds. She beat joint overnight leaders Danielle du Toit and Woo-Ju Son all South African.

The three golfers carded three-under-par 69 each after the first round, but Mistry's closest challengers could only manage two-over 74 each in the second round.

The duo were joined in second place with aggregate one-under 143 together by Symone Henriques who had 74 in the first round and three-Under on day two second round.