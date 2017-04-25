Tanzania: We Need to Begin With Kids, Says Traffic-Man Mpinga

Tanzania Traffic Police Commander Mohamed Mpinga has appealed on establishment of 'Safety Clubs' in schools in order to reduce, if not to end, death and injuries caused by accidents among schoolchildren.

Speaking with teachers and other road safety stakeholders shortly after handover certificates to school teachers who attended a two-month road safety training in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Commander Mpinga said road safety clubs were as important as other academic and environment conversation clubs.

"Fatal accidents are arising due to lack of education among our children while crossing the roads. I would like to call on all who participated in this training to use what you learned and establish safety road clubs in your schools to save lives of school-children," said the Chief of Traffic Police.

Commander Mpinga, however, came short of detailed statistics, only emphasizing that the campaigns were important and should be rolled across the entire nation.

According to him, the road safety campaign in schools faces a number of challenges including lack of equipment and funds, urging various stakeholders to see the importance of funding such campaigns to save lives of schoolchildren.

Altogether, 945 teachers received road safety signs education during the two-month programme that was jointly organized by the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), Federation Internationale de Automobile (FIA) and Michelin International.

AAT President, Mr Nizar Jivani advised on introduction of road safety curriculum from primary schools, adding that they decided to educate teachers so that more students could be reached. "The concept of training teachers is to make sure more school children are benefited with the education.

If you train a student it might end to that student alone, but if you train a teacher, more than hundreds students who will be benefited from the road safety education," he noted.

AAT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is also 'Safer School Road Sign Education for School Children' campaign director, Mr Yusuf Ghor said they decided to carry out the training after studies they conducted confirmed out that school children were exposed to many road dangers.

"We planned to train 650 teachers in 24 schools but due to a huge number of requests, we covered only 51 schools. From where we recruited the 945 teachers," he revealed. Schools that participated in the training were given road safety signs brochures, books, fliers and other teaching support materials.