Tanzania: National Microfinance Bank Hands Over Waiting Bay to Heart Institute

National Microfinance Bank (NMB) yesterday handed over a new outpatient waiting bay at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) with a capacity of 100 seats.

The NMB's Managing Director Ineke Bussemaker said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the construction of the 30m/- waiting bay is part of the bank's corporate social responsibility programs that focuses on health sector, education and disaster recovery.

"We are particularly honored to support this new waiting area as we believe that it will bring significant benefits to patients, their family and also doctors here and improve patient experience," she said at the handing over ceremony.

She added, "We believe that with our support to this new department with the construction of this waiting area will have an enormous contribution towards making this area a comfortable to the patients," The construction of the new waiting bay brings a smile to outpatient and their families that visit the institute where they are now able to comfortably seat while waiting for medical services at the institute.

The construction of the waiting bay at JKCI is part of NMB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for health sector where in 2017, over TZS 1 Billion has been budgeted for CSR specifically for the health sector, Education and Disaster Recovery.

The JKCI Executive Director Prof Mohamed Janabi commended NMB for the support communities through their CSR programs. "We thank you for your support as will significantly boost our initiatives of creating a conducive environment for our patients at the institute which has attracted people from within and outside the country" he said.

JKCI is the first ever center in the country to perform Trans catheter, repairing of congenital defects, enabling patients to undergo minimally invasive procedure instead of open heart surgery.

In 2016, NMB supported Hospital equipment worth 260m/- to 33 hospitals in the country with complete sets of hospital beds and delivery beds. Some beneficiary hospitals include Mpanda hospital, Chihangu hospital, Dodoma hospital, Nyamongo hospital, Musoma hospital and Handeni hospital.