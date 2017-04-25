24 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Family to Mourn Jasarja Kujabi's Death Next Month As Police Investigators to Search for His Grave

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kaddi Kujabi, the daughter of the late Jasarja said on 19 May 2017, they will conduct prayers in memory of their father. She told this reporter that few days ago, when they visited the police headquarters in Banjul, the police investigators told them that their father is not in any custody and a case file has been opened to search for his grave.

"I never believed my father was murdered but now I do. His entire family members will do the 'mourning' in our village where he was arrested (Dobong). This is very hurtful and we're therefore calling for investigation as to where the brutal regime buried our father so that a proper burial will be done," she said.

During Jammeh's time, this medium has been asking the government for Jasarja's whereabouts but the question was never answered now the police have indicated that he is murdered and they are searching for his grave.

The farmer was arrested by a group of agents of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and led into a numberless Nissan jeep with tinted glasses on Wednesday, 27 July 2005, after his house was ransacked.

Devastated family members earlier narrated their ordeal after the arrest and disappearance of their loved one. They said when they heard the announcement over the national tv that some convicted prisoners would be released, they went to fetch for him but there was no sign of him.

Gambia

Somalia, Gambia Look Like They Are Rising From the Ashes

After a lengthy period of lethargy and inertia during which hunger and misery seemed to have become the face of Africa,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.