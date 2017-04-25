Gambia: UTG Students Union Awards Halifa Sallah

The University of The Gambia Students Union awarded Halifa Sallah the title of outstanding politician of the year. The award was delivered at the yearly students' award ceremony held at the U.T.G M.D.I Complex Kanifing on Saturday 22th April 2017.

Mr Modou Lamin Ceesay, the master of the award ceremony acknowledged the service of the 15th executive committee of the university of the Gambia students' union ( UTGSU ). "They have contributed a lot towards the success of our programmes," he said.

The outgoing president of the UTGSU Mr. Ansumana Bojang described the ceremony as one of the greatest occasions of the University of The Gambia. He said the awards are given to the students whose performances were excellent in their various areas of the students' union executive committee on the basis of merit and commitment.

He announced that the awards would be delivered by Halifa Sallah (MP for Serrekunda) who he described as the outstanding politician of the year, and hoped that this will motivate other students to work very hard so as to be considered.

Mr Bojang quoted Nelson Mandela as saying that what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived but how we are able to change the life of ordinary people. "So the challenge in anywhere you may be is how to upgrade the standards of the people around you," he asserted.

He showed gratitude to various institutions and partners, eg MDI, GRA, PURA, and others within and outside the Gambia for their support to the University of The Gambia Students' Union anytime they knock at their doors for help.

Halifa Sallah the guest speaker and the award winner of outstanding politician of the year delivered the awards to the awardees and also gave a speech. See the next edition for the speech.