24 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: When Will 24 April Be Commemorated As a National Holiday?

Tagged:

Related Topics

24 April 1970 is the birthday of the republic. Between 18 February 1965 and 24 April 1970 The Gambia was a constitutional monarchy. It had the right to self-determination and independence and did not exercise the right to free itself from being under the rule of the queen of England who was still represented in the country by a Governor General. The Gambia attained self-determination and independence when the country became a Republic in 1970.

One would have thought that such an important day would be commemorated with the full participation of every sovereign Gambian. The fact that this day is still not commemorated as a national holiday confirms that many are yet to acknowledge that the country belongs to them.

Foroyaa would like to commend all Gambians who are ready to defend the sovereignty of the republic and further consolidate the sovereignty of the people. Democracy should enable the people in a country to come together as one after an election and focus very little on the ethno linguistic, religious and gender divide. As we commemorate 24 April today we must remind ourselves that it is only through unity that each would be able to take one's place and move the country forward.

Gambia

Somalia, Gambia Look Like They Are Rising From the Ashes

After a lengthy period of lethargy and inertia during which hunger and misery seemed to have become the face of Africa,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.