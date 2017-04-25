Kenya: The Last Male Northern White Rhino, Sudan, Goes On Tinder #mosteligiblebachelor

Ol Pejeta Conservancy has partnered with Tinder, the world's leading social app for meeting new people, to launch a new campaign to raise awareness about 'The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World' named Sudan. Sudan is the only remaining male northern white rhino on the planet.

The goal of this campaign is to raise the $9 million needed to protect the northern white rhino from extinction. When Tinder users 'swipe right' on Sudan's profile, they will be directed to a page (www.olpejetaconservancy.org/most-eligible-bachelor/) from which they can donate towards this cause.

Sudan is not only The Most Eligible Bachelor, but he also boasts a pretty impressive profile. Not only is he a pretty fine specimen of a rhino, but he has his own personal team of armed bodyguards, and has appeared in a string of international documentaries and news stories. Sudan lives his bachelor life at Ol Pejeta Conservancy with his two female northern white rhino counterparts, Najin and Fatu. They have been unable to breed naturally due to a range of issues including old age. However, there are 17,000 other potential female southern white rhino suitors.

Enter Tinder.

Sudan will be on Tinder beginning April 25th.

"We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match," said Matt David, Head of Communications and Marketing at Tinder. "We are optimistic given Sudan's profile will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages."

"We are in a race. A race against the extinction of the northern white rhino species. We urgently need to raise awareness and funds for Sudan. No one could run this campaign better with us than Tinder. It will offer 'the most eligible bachelor' global exposure in such a meaningful way. We are honored and very proud to be part of this campaign that will have a positive impact on our environment," said Mathieu Plassard, Regional Managing Director, Ogilvy Africa.

The funds raised will go towards ongoing research into Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) by a consortium of institutions. Once perfected, this technology, in particular in vitro fertilization (IVF), will aid to achieve successful pregnancies to gradually build up a viable herd of northern white rhinos.

If successful, this will be scientists will have carried out artificial reproduction in rhinos.

The research, which is currently ongoing in the United States, Germany and Japan aims to establish a herd of 10 northern white rhinos after five years using in-vitro fertilization.