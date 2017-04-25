Burundi: Pro-Government People Protest Against UN Human Rights Commission Report On Burundi

Communication officer within the ruling CNDD-FDD launched a campaign to protest the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Burundi. She accuses these UN officials of politicizing this UN body.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, issued on 18 April a report condemning the behavior of Imbonerakure-youths affiliated to the ruling CNDD-FDD party. He focused on the chilling video that circulates on social media where youth call for the impregnation of pro-opposition women in order to give birth to Imbonerakure babies. According to the UN official, these young people are supported by some government authorities and ruling party officials.

After the appearance of this video, Nancy Ninette Mutoni, CNDD-FDD National Secretary in charge of Information and Communication, said these young people violated the morals and the ideology of the party. She promised thorough investigations to identify the culprits.

After the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mutoni launched a campaign calling on Burundian women to condemn this UN official. She accused Zeid of producing a biased report. "He wants to politicize this UN body," said Mutoni.

On 22 April, the people in power staged a rally to protest the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. They accused Zeid Hussein of participating in conspiracy against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Imbonerakure perpetrated rape

Marina Barampama, one of the leaders of UPD Zigamibanga party, condemns the campaign launched by the CNDD-FDD party communication officer. "It is a shame to see a country that does not respect women's rights," she says.

She says the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights did his job. "What he said is a reality. Even the governing party CNDD-FDD condemned these Imbonerakure", says Barampama.

She urges the government to bring these Imbonerakure to justice.

Carine Kaneza, the spokesperson for the Women and Girls' Movement for Peace and Security in Burundi, says Mutoni contradicted herself because she changed her mind.

"When the chilling video appeared on social media, Mutoni condemned the Imbonerakure who were chanting the violent slogan. The ruling party is conscious of the gravity of offense committed by the Imbonerakure because we are in a context where many women have been raped. That is the reason why Mutoni says one thing and its opposite, "Kaneza says.

For Kaneza, these Imbonerakure are well organized and prepared. The slogans they sang are not part of the Burundian folklore. They were not calling for rape. They had already done it, she says.

For Kaneza, Mutoni's reaction is not surprising because what is happening in Burundi is very serious. "We are in a situation of massive crime," she says. This woman activist says that anthropologists who have investigated the case of genocide admit that the denial of crimes is an intrinsic part of the process of mass killings. "Given the political attitude of the Bujumbura regime, we do not expect the government to recognize its mistakes," says Kaneza.

Participants in pro-government rally in Bujumbura