Kenya: Potty-Mouthed Kuria Denies Soiling Jubilee Primaries in 'Sexy' Gatundu

Nairobi — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has defended himself against accusations of orchestrating chaos in the ongoing Jubilee party primaries in an effort to steal the vote.

Kuria termed the accusations a smear campaign, "I'm now suspecting the hand of the opposition. You just have to go to Twitter right now and see the kind of roasting that I'm getting. But hey, I don't represent Twitter, I represent the great people of Gatundu South."

He went on to accuse the media of, "jumping like puppies," every time Gatundu South comes up. "Of course Gatundu is an exciting place, you know it's a sexy place to mention in the media."

Nonetheless, he said, it was unwarranted notoriety and insisted the Gatundu South Primaries would go forward without incident.

"I want to assure that we are peaceful, nominations are going on and by the end of the day, we will have a Jubilee nominee for MCA, MP, Senator, Women Representative and for Governor," he said.

He also cautioned against the naïve consumption of propaganda.

"Everything else is propaganda. I have to say that the final determinant of this game is actually the Kenyan. At the same time I would like to caution the media that there are many other areas you can cover," he said.