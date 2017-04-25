25 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Potty-Mouthed Kuria Denies Soiling Jubilee Primaries in 'Sexy' Gatundu

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Kenyan Politician Swears on Live TV
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has defended himself against accusations of orchestrating chaos in the ongoing Jubilee party primaries in an effort to steal the vote.

Kuria termed the accusations a smear campaign, "I'm now suspecting the hand of the opposition. You just have to go to Twitter right now and see the kind of roasting that I'm getting. But hey, I don't represent Twitter, I represent the great people of Gatundu South."

He went on to accuse the media of, "jumping like puppies," every time Gatundu South comes up. "Of course Gatundu is an exciting place, you know it's a sexy place to mention in the media."

Nonetheless, he said, it was unwarranted notoriety and insisted the Gatundu South Primaries would go forward without incident.

"I want to assure that we are peaceful, nominations are going on and by the end of the day, we will have a Jubilee nominee for MCA, MP, Senator, Women Representative and for Governor," he said.

He also cautioned against the naïve consumption of propaganda.

"Everything else is propaganda. I have to say that the final determinant of this game is actually the Kenyan. At the same time I would like to caution the media that there are many other areas you can cover," he said.

Kenya

Govt Vows to Stop Poll Violence

The government on Monday stepped in to stop the violence that has characterised ongoing party nominations as one person… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.