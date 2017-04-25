Liberia: Urey Mimics Donald Trump

Businessman turned politician Benoni Urey is mimicking US President Donald Trump here, telling supporters that he would earned a USD$1 per annual, a similar declaration made by then candidate Trump on his campaign trail.

Mr. Urey,who spoke over the weekend when he appeared on the Simple English program on a local Radio station in Careysburg, is among dozens of Presidential hopefuls contesting to succeed President Ellen Jonson -Sirleaf as she ends her second six years term of office.

The All Liberian Party or ALP political leader says he would take salary for just two years if elected President in October. Mr. Urey just concluded a coalition deal with former warlord also turned politician, Nimba County SenatorPrince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction or MDR last week.

He says he will direct his monthly salary to the people of Bong County and Careysburg in Montserrado County to empower them. Urey who recently step aside as Board Chair of the Lonestar Cell MTN GSM Company to focus on his political career says for the past 30 years Liberians have not benefited anything from their governments.

He says it is time that "we" give Liberia back to Liberians, and emphasizes that: "I don't want any pay for the next two years if I'm elected president of Liberia". He insists that there must be something done to improve the living condition of Liberians, while admonishing citizens here that [he will]not give promises that he will fix Liberia if he is elected the next president. Rather, he says everyone will work together in the fixing of thecountry. He has argued that Liberia's problem is the lack of the rightleader to govern the country.