Liberia: Put Us On the Radar

The political leader of the opposition Liberty Party or LP, Cllr. Charles Brumskine has called on Liberians and the international community to put he and other presidential aspirants on the radar in order to establish who is better in terms of character and clean record.

Speaking at his party headquarters on Monday, 24 April in Congo Town,Cllr. Brumskine argued that the best option to discovering the best choice for the Liberian presidency is to evaluate every presidential aspirant ahead of the October polls.

"Put us on the radar. Let the Liberian people and the international community knows the best choice for the presidency by putting us on theradar. There's a little boy [who's] running around here with stolenmoney. I too had the opportunity, but my father taught me not to stealor take what is not mine. There are some people who wanting to bepresident but with bad record and the public needs to know that",Cllr. Brumskine says.

The LP political leader warns that the presidency will not be awarded to people with bad records, adding that the presidency deserves clean and better people. Cllr. Brumskine who worked here as Senate Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate during the rule of convicted former president Charles Ghankay Taylor says the Liberian presidency is not for play. He has rather suggested that the presidency is for men and women who have prepared themselves over the years.

According to him, if he's given the opportunity to serve, he will leadLiberia as though the country had never been led before. Cllr.Brumskine vows to create an enabling environment where every Liberianwill feel part of the transformation.

He notes that Liberia as a nation is preparing to take off for ahigher height under his administration as president, claiming that theimpartation will be felt by all Liberians under his administration.

He promises that his regime will not look at tribe, religion and region, noting that it will ensure that all Liberians will benefit from the common good of the country. Meanwhile, Cllr. Brumskine has named Sekou Kannah of Lofa County as Liberty Party's candidate for electoral district #2. He says any onevying for the LP slot for representative post without any contender becomes the party's candidate automatically.