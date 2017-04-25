25 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Bong Legislative Aspirant Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Papa Morris

Bong County representative aspirant Mr. Hezekiah Siakor is dead. Thedeceased was also the Manager of the Gbarnga Regional Justice andSecurity Hub. Information reaching this paper says Mr. Siakor died onSunday, 23 April at the SOS Hospital here in Monrovia.

The NewDawn's Bong County correspondent says the late Mr. Siakor wasconsidered a major contender to incumbent Rep. Prince Moye. Ourcorrespondent adds that the deceased suffered from protracted illnessbefore declaring his intention to contest in the October elections.

This paper has not established the cause of his death. Mr. Siakor wasan IT specialist from the Republic of Ghana, and he served as anemployee of the Cuttington University in Suakoko, and lastly held the

job of Manager of the Gbarnga Justice and Regional Hub.

He alsoestablished the free Hezekiah Professional Driving and ComputerSchools in SamayJorquelleh #2.The late Mr. Siakor was a relative to former Bong County SenatorFranklin Siakor. He appeared to have gained the support of the formerSenator. His death has saddened many, with some describing his deathas a major blow to the entire Bong County.

Liberia

Urey Mimics Donald Trump

Businessman turned politician Benoni Urey is mimicking US President Donald Trump here, telling supporters that he would… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.