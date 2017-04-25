Liberia: Bong Legislative Aspirant Dies

Bong County representative aspirant Mr. Hezekiah Siakor is dead. Thedeceased was also the Manager of the Gbarnga Regional Justice andSecurity Hub. Information reaching this paper says Mr. Siakor died onSunday, 23 April at the SOS Hospital here in Monrovia.

The NewDawn's Bong County correspondent says the late Mr. Siakor wasconsidered a major contender to incumbent Rep. Prince Moye. Ourcorrespondent adds that the deceased suffered from protracted illnessbefore declaring his intention to contest in the October elections.

This paper has not established the cause of his death. Mr. Siakor wasan IT specialist from the Republic of Ghana, and he served as anemployee of the Cuttington University in Suakoko, and lastly held the

job of Manager of the Gbarnga Justice and Regional Hub.

He alsoestablished the free Hezekiah Professional Driving and ComputerSchools in SamayJorquelleh #2.The late Mr. Siakor was a relative to former Bong County SenatorFranklin Siakor. He appeared to have gained the support of the formerSenator. His death has saddened many, with some describing his deathas a major blow to the entire Bong County.