Liberia: Ellen Declares Tuesday Working Holiday

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by proclamation declared Tuesday,25 April as "World Malaria Day" to be observed here as a "WorkingHoliday".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a release that this year' celebration, which is the observance of the 10th World Malaria Day,will be celebrated under the theme: "End Malaria for Good" with the national slogan: "Pregnant Women Go to the Clinic for Your MalariaMedicine".

Mrs. Sirleaf has requested the Ministry of Health and other governmentagencies, as well as international organizations and partnersconcerned to initiate and execute appropriate activities and programsbefitting the occasion.

The Proclamation indicates that in Africa, malaria deaths have beenreduced by one third within the last decade and overall childmortality rates have fallen by approximately 20 percent in countries where access to malaria control interventions have improved mostsignificantly.

The Government of Liberia, realizing the significance of protectingthe wellbeing of its citizens and foreign residents alike, hasratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child to good health and nutrition. As a Member State of the World Health Organization or WHO,Liberia has joined other global health partners in supporting allhealth programs.

The Proclamation notes that continued investment in malaria controlwill propel malaria-endemic countries along the path in achieving the2015 Millennium Development Goals, especially those relating toimproving child survival and maternal health, eradicating extremepoverty and expanding access to education.

It notes that being cognizant to the harmful effect of malaria and theburden which it poses on the human race, particularly in sub-SaharanAfrica, a resolution declaring April 25 of each year as Africa MalariaDay, amended as World Malaria Day, was adopted by the Summit ofAfrican Heads of State and Government held in Harare, Zimbabwe, in1997.

The resolution called on Member States of the African Union or AU toinitiate and implement Plan of Actions that would curtail malaria andmalaria-related mortality rates in Africa. - Press release