25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Muslim Forum Urges Govts to Educate Internally Displaced Orphans

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — A Muslim group, Nigerian United for Action in Support of the Internally Displaced Persons (NUSAID) has called on the federal and state governments to fund the education of the orphans among the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

One of the leaders of the group and a Kano-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah made the call Sunday while reviewing NUSAID's last visit to some IDPs camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, saying government at federal, state and local levels must address this problem before it got beyond control.

He said, "If we do not take care of their education needs and well-being, by the time they will revolt, the damage will be more disastrous than that of the Boko Haram. These children have lost their parents and have nobody to take care of them. There is every tendency that when they grow up they will turn against the society because we have failed to guide them through the right path."

