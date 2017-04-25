25 April 2017

Nigeria: Stanbic IBTC Holdings Records N16.4 Billion First Quarter Profit

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — Stanbic IBTC released its Q1 2017 result with Profit Before Tax which came in at N18.6bn and while Profit After Tax of N16.4bn was up by 185% y/y with both income lines contributing to a strong results.

However, Q1 2017 results which saw non-performing loans (NPL) jump from N24 billion in December 2016 to N38bn in March 2017. The implication is that NPL ratio jumped from 6.4 at 10.5 percent, above the industry threshold of 5 per cent.

Net interest income increased by 79% y/y while non-interest income grew by 19% y/y to leave profit before provisions up 42% y/y at N39bn. trading income was the main driver behind the robust non-interest income performance. It grew from N2.6bn to N6.7bn.

Net fees and commission revenue was down slightly y/y. The profit before provisions result was strong enough to offset marked y/y increases of 47% and 16% in both loan loss provisions and operating expenses respectively, hence the 78% y/y growth in PBT.

The results leave Stanbic with an annualised ROAE of over 40% compared with guidance of 18-20% for the full year.

