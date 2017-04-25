Liberia: SCV Embarks On Road Rehabilitation Project

A self-help community based organization in Fishtown, River Gee County has embarked on rehabilitation of a 1.5 mile community road in the county. Solar Community Volunteers (SCV) is engaged in the 21-day road rehabilitation project to ease constraints faced by villagers.

According to Officer-In-Charge, Jerry Hinneh, the road project is part of the organization's regular community services, which are implemented based on prevailing needs of various communities in the county.

The rehabilitation is intended to connect Fishtown with other parts of the county. "We are focusing the road connecting Kanweaken and Fishtown cities which had been cut off following heavy downpour in February", Mr. Hinneh explained.

Solar Community Volunteers is a non-for-profit group, which has implemented various community projects in the county in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure, among others.

Currently, it is partnering with the local government in River Gee County, including the office of county superintendent, city mayor, and local NGOs. River Gee is one of the fastest growing counties in southeast Liberia, but lack of paved road network has undermined its economic growth for many years.