Liberia: Transco CLSG Challenges EPC Contractors

The management of Transmission Company of Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea (TRANSCO CLSG) along with engineers from TRACTABEL Belgium, yesterday began a two-day project meeting with the EPC contractor, JV Sieyuan/Northeast China International Electric Power Corporation (NEIE), for Lot 1 substations in Kenema, Bikongor, and Bumbuna in Sierra Leone.

The Lot 1 substation segment is being funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The meeting will discuss the overview of the CLSG interconnection project, including its scope and implementation plan. During the meeting, TRANSCO CLSG will also discuss key challenges and the strategy to address them with the EPC contractors. The meeting will also review risks and other mitigating factors for effective project implementation.

Also on the agenda for discussion are the plans for mobilization and deployment of staff, communications plan between TRANSCO CLSG and the EPC contractor, Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) data consolidation, and the preparation of the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) construction. Other critical success factors are also high on the agenda.

In his opening remarks, the Director of the Project Implementation Unit of TRANSCO CLSG, Mr. Etienne Bailly, challenged the contractors to ensure that they produce quality work in compliance with international standards. He said the expectation of the CLSG countries is so high that there is no option for delay.

"There is no option for low quality work. We demand quality work. We expect you to act as professionals and deliver quality work by respecting the technology, the guidelines, and everything that will make the CLSG project a success story. This is a very complex, but exciting project that we are going to implement together," he said.