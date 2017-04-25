25 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Sentenced for Bakery Truck Robbery

Newcastle Regional Court convicted and sentenced 24-year-old Thokozani Freedom Mnguni to 15 years imprisonment for robbery that he committed at Fairbreeze in 2015.

The accused was with his accomplice in October 2015 when the bakery truck arrived to deliver breads at the local tuck shop, while the crew was busy offloading the breads, they approached the driver and demanded cash. They hit him with the hammer and took the bag with the cash as well as the truck keys. They fled the scene on foot.

The victims managed to chase the accused and he was immediately apprehended whilst his accomplice managed to flee. He was handed over to the police who quickly arrested him. He was arrested and detained. He was charged for robbery and taken to court where he appeared on several occasions until his conviction and sentence. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

