25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Students Protest Closure of Tertiary Institutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — Security operatives comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence Corps yesterday clamped down on students protesting the prolonged closure of all state-owned tertiary institutions in Kogi State.

The students had poured out into the popular NATACO junction on the ever busy Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road as early as 7am and blocked the highway to protest over the nearly three-month-old strike by their lecturers.

The protesting students carried placards with inscriptions such as 'We are tired of staying at home,' '2015 and 2016 students have missed the first batch of NYSC mobilization.'

The security operatives who were stationed in the area, beat up some of the students with horsewhip and arrested few others.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, Mr Williams Ayah confirmed that the protesting students were dispersed for obstructing a major highway and that three of the protesters were arrested to ascertain if they were students in the first place.

Nigeria

Probe Into Calabar Soccer Fans Electrocutions Begin

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has launched investigation into an electrical accident in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.