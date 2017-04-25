24 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Playful Blends of the Real and Surreal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kari Mutu

Kenyan painter Ron Enoch Lukes, 23, likes to play with surreal effects when he paints real images of wildlife, nature and people.

In his portraits of cultural and contemporary scenes, Lukes says he aims to represent "the social-cultural factors in human life which show hope, are beautiful and delighting."

He also brings in illuminating effects, such as in the painting Bathed by the Sun, which is of a woman in cultural dress and traditional jewellery smiling.

The light shining on her body contrasts dramatically with the dark background. There is a flower in her headband, and butterflies flitting in the air around her. Lukes says that butterflies represent life as beautiful and delicate.

"I blend together bits of the real world with the unreal, focusing on flowers, leaves and sometimes butterflies as representation techniques," said Lukes, a graduate of fine art and design from Kenyatta University.

He also likes to capture happiness in animals. Juma and Pendo is a painting of two chimpanzees with one lovingly holding the face of the other, which has two yellow flowers on its head. The flowers add to the tenderness of the moment.

The painting Where am I? is of a view of treetops and blue skies from what looks like the bottom of a stone well.

Kibanda demonstrates Lukes's talent for realism. It is of a market stall filled with fruits and vegetables, every item precisely drawn and coloured in.

You can almost count the individual peas in a pink basket. Lukes is inspired by common themes in everyday life that all people can relate to, regardless of age and social status.

Another series of realistic illustrations is themed around rainy days. In Evening Shower, El Nino and Rainy Day in the Jam, through the transparency of rain-splashed windows are cars, tail-lights, wet roads and blurred buildings.

Instead of complaining about daily traffic jams and the rain, Lukes photographed and then painted his fascination with the colours and hazy forms that emerge.

Kenya

Potty-Mouthed Kuria Denies Soiling Jubilee Primaries in 'Sexy' Gatundu

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has defended himself against accusations of orchestrating chaos in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.