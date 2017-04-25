Africa: Ghana - Realising Africa's Agriculture Potential

analysis

Ghana's failure to develop a thriving agricultural sector reflects a trend across the continent. What can African countries do differently to harness their agricultural potential? By GREG MILLS, ROCCO FALCONER and SAUL MUSKER.

"Amaraaba!" smiled the military officer in combat fatigues, standing at a road block chicane as we left the small airport in Tamale.

Her friendly Dagbani greeting contrasted with the signs dotted round the Airborne Training School at the adjacent Barwah Barracks: "Death from Above" and, our favourite, "Meet with the Best, Die with the Rest". The pilots' view from the air is less of the enemy, however, than of expansive shea trees, whose soaps and beauty products are a key source of local enterprise and income.

Yet despite its abundant land and labour, its plentiful water and rich soils, today Ghana imports more than half of its food requirements. The foodstuffs of Tamale's Jabu Market have higher prices than in the United Kingdom.

Photo: Despite high levels of poverty and unemployment, food prices at the central market in Tamale are higher per unit than in the United Kingdom.

Ghana imports almost all of its flour from the United States and Canada, more than a third of its...