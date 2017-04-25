25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: BudgIT Backs El-Rufai Call for Open National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suk

Kaduna — A non-governmental organization BudgIT with support from the United Nations Democracy Funds has joined Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in the call for open budget, especially in the National Assembly.

It made the call at a two-day capacity building workshop in Kaduna with the community-based organisations (CBOs) from 20 states across the country.

The workshop emphasised on enhancing the CBOs capacity to engage citizens at the grassroots to actively monitor the implementation of constituency projects in their communities using BudgIT's Tracka, a citizen-driven platform where people irrespective of their location can collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects around them.

Speaking at the event, Tracka Lead, Abiola Sosami said the call by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on the National Assembly to make its budget open was patriotic, which should not be trivialised for mere political rivalry.

On the objective of the workshop, Sosami said, "the goal of Tracka is to drive value out of the annual budgets, to ensure that allocations result to real development in Nigerian communities.

In his remarks, BudgIT lead Partner, Oluseun Onigbinde shared his thoughts on scaling Tracka's engagement and telling our stories.

He emphasised on the processes involved in tracking constituency projects which are budget access, community engagement for project implementation and government accountability.

Nigeria

Probe Into Calabar Soccer Fans Electrocutions Begin

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has launched investigation into an electrical accident in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.