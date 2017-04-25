Nigeria: BudgIT Backs El-Rufai Call for Open National Assembly

Kaduna — A non-governmental organization BudgIT with support from the United Nations Democracy Funds has joined Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in the call for open budget, especially in the National Assembly.

It made the call at a two-day capacity building workshop in Kaduna with the community-based organisations (CBOs) from 20 states across the country.

The workshop emphasised on enhancing the CBOs capacity to engage citizens at the grassroots to actively monitor the implementation of constituency projects in their communities using BudgIT's Tracka, a citizen-driven platform where people irrespective of their location can collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects around them.

Speaking at the event, Tracka Lead, Abiola Sosami said the call by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on the National Assembly to make its budget open was patriotic, which should not be trivialised for mere political rivalry.

On the objective of the workshop, Sosami said, "the goal of Tracka is to drive value out of the annual budgets, to ensure that allocations result to real development in Nigerian communities.

In his remarks, BudgIT lead Partner, Oluseun Onigbinde shared his thoughts on scaling Tracka's engagement and telling our stories.

He emphasised on the processes involved in tracking constituency projects which are budget access, community engagement for project implementation and government accountability.