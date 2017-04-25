Nigeria: Tension in Delta Community As Gunmen, Soldiers Clash

Tension has risen in Egbama Kingdom in Warri North Local Council of Delta State following an exchange of gunfire between soldiers and unknown gunmen. A soldier was fatally wounded in the shoot-out.

However, fearing reprisal invasion of the kingdom by soldiers, some leaders of the kingdom yesterday condemned the attack on military formations in Egbema Kingdom, especially at Opuama Zion junction by the unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that Opuama community is now deserted as residents have fled for fear of reprisal attack by the military.

A leader, Chief Emmanuel E. Ebimami, said the unprovoked attack on soldiers in the kingdom could jeopardise the existing peace and cordial relationship with the army personnel stationed at Opuama junction.

Chief Ebimami said: "Unknown gunmen came out from Omojo Creeks and were heading towards Kpogoda at midnight. The Army officers pointed their torchlight at their direction to stop them but they refused to stop and the Army fired warning shots. The gunmen returned and exchange gunfire with the Army and one soldier sustained injury."

The Guardian also gathered that since the attack, military build-up in the Egbema axis has increased in the last 24 hours fuelling suspicion of a reprisal attack.

Ebimami said that the community people rallied and gave the wounded soldier a first aid treatment before he was taken to Koko for proper medical attention and commended the military for securing the waterways.

The community leader said some residents of the community who ran into the swampy bush for fear of reprisal attack were yet to return.

He said the Opuama people were peaceful and law-abiding, adding that the masterminds were not residents of the area.