Nigeria: Govt's Cash-Call Exit a Positive Development - NAEE

The Nigerian Association for Energy Economists (NAEE) has described the federal government recent cash-call-exit-agreement as a positive development considering how provisions for the Joint venture (JV) cash call have impacted on federal budget process and performance over the years

President of the association Professor Wumi Iledare said this at the ongoing 10th 2017 NAEE/IAEE International Conference in Abuja with the theme "Energy, Economy & the Environment: The Interplay of Technology, Economics and Public Policy".

While suggesting that the new attempt to fund JV cash call be reviewed periodically, Prof. Iledare said it was unfortunate that the terms of the deal were not made public yet for proper economic analysis in terms of the implications on industry performance.

In his speech, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu who was represented by the Executive Secretary of PTDF Dr. Aliyu Bello Gusau, said the federal government remains committed to taking unprecedented steps in developing policies that will grow the sector and open business opportunities for Nigerians.