Luanda — The water levels in the reservoir of Laúca hydroelectric dam are this reaching this Tuesday the quota of 800 meters in high, which will allow in the next days the tests of the first turbine with capacity to generate 334 Megawatts.

According to the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, who spoke on Sunday to the National Radio of Angola (RNA), with the reach of this quota, from the first week of May the inhabitants of Luanda will register a relief in the restrictions in the supply of electric power they have been facing in recent days.

With the provision of water in the reservoir of the Laúca Hydroelectric Plant (AHL), it was stated that all conditions were created to put the first machine in trials and in commercial operation.

"We have been filling the reservoir as planned, even though we have to recognize that low rainfall has somehow delayed to meet these targets and we know that it rains little at the level of the central plateau and the levels of water flow at Capanda (Dam upstream of Lauca) are low", he said.

With the filling of the reservoir and the consequent trials, from the first week of May there will be a greater availability of water for the Cambambe dam, currently the largest power producer, with 960 Megawatts, a fact that will reduce restrictions in Luanda.

The official reiterated that the Lauca filling will only be completed in the next rainy season, when it reaches the quota of three billion cubic meters of water.

The Lauca dam, which will have a capacity to generate 2.070 megawatts, will allow the interconnection of the north, central and southern electrical system of the country.

Laúca reservoir began to be filled on March 11, in a ceremony led by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The construction works on the dam on the Kwanza River in Malanje province since 2012 is estimated at 4.5 billion US dollars.