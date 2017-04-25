Nigeria: Women Activists Protest 'Male Dominated REC's

Lagos — No fewer than 37 women activists protested the recent nomination of 27 resident electoral commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying it is worrisome that only one woman is included in the list.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent the list of the nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation in line with ‎sections 153 and 14(1) and (2) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

In a letter of protest to the president through the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the women, representing different platforms and organisations across Nigeria promoting gender equality, equity and social justice, said the trend of low representation of women had continued in the present administration.

They expressed concern "about the extremely low representation of women on the nomination lists and appointments by this government."

The letter was signed by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC); Saudatu Mahdi, Women's Rights Advancement Protection Alternative (WRAPA); and Oby Nwankwo of Affirmative Action Initiative for Women on behalf of 34 others.