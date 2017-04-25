25 April 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: IFP Expresses Condolences On the Tragic Death of Bryan Ngobeni

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party expresses its condolences to Brigadier Lucas Ngobeni and Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni on the tragic passing away of their son, Bryan Ngobeni (24).

"It was with immense sadness that we received news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Bryan Ngobeni and his two companions. The loss of ones' children is always traumatic and difficult to bear. When the lives of such young people who have so much to contribute to the future of our country are cut short, we are left truly saddened and at a loss for words. Many questions could be asked at this time but as believers in the Lord Almighty, we accept God's will and pray that the grieving families will find comfort in prayer.

While we acknowledge God's will, we call on all road users to exercise caution on our roads.

The IFP shares in the sorrow that the Ngobeni family must be experiencing during these dark days and our prayers are with them and the families of Bryan's two companions who also died in the accident", said, IFP National Chairman and Leader in the KZN Legislature, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.

South Africa

Eastern Cape's Matatiele to Be Incorporated Into KwaZulu-Natal

The African Independent Congress and African National Congress have agreed to ensure that Matatiele is incorporated back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.