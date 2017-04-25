South Africa: IFP Expresses Condolences On the Tragic Death of Bryan Ngobeni

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party expresses its condolences to Brigadier Lucas Ngobeni and Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni on the tragic passing away of their son, Bryan Ngobeni (24).

"It was with immense sadness that we received news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Bryan Ngobeni and his two companions. The loss of ones' children is always traumatic and difficult to bear. When the lives of such young people who have so much to contribute to the future of our country are cut short, we are left truly saddened and at a loss for words. Many questions could be asked at this time but as believers in the Lord Almighty, we accept God's will and pray that the grieving families will find comfort in prayer.

While we acknowledge God's will, we call on all road users to exercise caution on our roads.

The IFP shares in the sorrow that the Ngobeni family must be experiencing during these dark days and our prayers are with them and the families of Bryan's two companions who also died in the accident", said, IFP National Chairman and Leader in the KZN Legislature, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.