25 April 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: Bail Should Not Be Granted for Killing Thembi Memela of Harding

The Inkatha Freedom Party Women Brigade Chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mrs Thokozile Gumede says the people who burnt Thembi Memela from Harding to death should not be granted bail. This comes after the news reported that 3 suspect has been arrested in Klerksdorp, North West involved with this.

We, the IFPWB vow for NO BAIL in this issue, Thembi was a mother of children that dependent on her. It is high time the government engage us as South African women on what sanctions we would like given to these so-called men who abuse women to the extent of killing them. We challenge government to review death penalty in cases of children and women because the space they are in right now is very brutal and malicious, we need a deterrent.

We therefore cannot stand back and watch such an important element of the nation being destroyed for selfish reasons. We further invite South African women to stand up and let us speak with one voice.

"They must rot in jail for their actions. As IFP, we cannot just relax and watch women being tortured to death. It will be off the justice to give someone who planned such cruelty a bail. Our society do not need such pervert to walk around freely," stated Gumede.

In conclusion the IFPWB in KZN sends its deepest condolences to the Memela family for their loss and stand in solidarity with all others who suffered such fate in the hands of such criminals. We plead with the Magistrate Court not to grant bail to the suspects," concluded Gumede.

South Africa

