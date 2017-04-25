Nigeria: FRSC Recalls Drunken Personnel for Discipline

The Federal Road Safety Corps has recalled its personnel, whose pictures were posted on social media, while allegedly drunk during working hours in Anambra state.

A statement by the head, Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said the alleged marshals, whose photographs were taken at Tarzan junction, close to Onitsha have been identified as operatives of the Corps from Nteje Unit Command under the Anambra State Sector Command.

He said that the marshals were deployed for traffic control and monitoring for the Easter Special patrol at Tarzan junction close to Onitsha.

"They have been recalled for administrative and disciplinary action at Anambra State Sector Command, Awka, being the Command that supervises the affairs of the Nteje Unit, where they served on the directive of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who abhors indiscipline in all ramifications."

Kazeem said as soon as the administrative panel dispenses with their case, concerned Nigerians would be notified of the appropriate disciplinary actions taken against them.