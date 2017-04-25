25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Air Peace Loses N3 Billion to Grounded Aircraft'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Air Peace Aircraft
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Chairman of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema yesterday recounted how the airline lost three aircraft in 24 hours resulting in disruption to the airline flight schedules.

Two were grounded in Lagos when their wings collided at the Murtala Mohammad Airport (MMA) domestic terminal while being pulled out of the ramp while another one was hit by a truck belonging to the ground handling company, SAHCOL in Benin Airport.

Each of the aircraft was scheduled to operate between 7- 8 flights, he said, adding that the airline never planned for the incidents which occurred early in the day.

Onyema who briefed newsmen yesterday on the incident disclosed that the airline would lose over N3bn for the period the aircraft would be on ground.

The Air Peace boss who apologized to passengers for the inconveniences caused by the developments said the airline had begun move to fix the aircraft.

He blamed the incident on the rowdiness at the airport's ramp where over 30 aircraft on ground were haphazardly packed. He said one of the damaged aircraft is a winglet aircraft with a wing costing $650,000, adding the company would be requiring over $300m to fix the aircraft.

More on This

Stranded 'Air Peace' Passengers Protest at Abuja, Lagos and Calabar

Air Peace has condemned the attacks on its staff by some passengers in Abuja, Lagos, Calabar and other parts of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.