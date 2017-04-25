Cameroon: Kalkaba Malboum - Indefatigable Sports Manager

The 66-year-old Cameroonian high level athlete is presently campaigning to head the African National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)

Cameroon's Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, 66, will be contesting for the post of President of the Association of African National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). The elections will take place during the 18th General Assembly of ANOCA from May 9 to 12, 2017 in Djibouti, East Africa. Kalkaba Malboum will be challenging incumbent president, Cote d'Ivoire's General Palenfo Lassana Yakire. Kalkaba Malboum officially launched his electoral campaign in Yaounde on March 6, 2017 and is presently on the field to maximise his chances. Vying for the post of president in an association like ANOCA is not a surprise to many sports lovers as the candidate possesses a huge range of potentials. He has been a former president of International Military Sports (CISM) and the former President of Organisation of African Military Sports (OSMA).

Kalkaba Malboum thinks that building of partnership is lacking in ANOCA both at the national, regional and continental levels. His ambition is based on his long experience as a high-level athlete, a technical coach and above all a well-known sports manager at the national, continental and world levels. Hamad Kalkaba Malboum has the support of the Cameroon government and that of the presidents of several national Olympic committees notably: Southern African, East Africa and Central African countries including the national Olympic committees of North Africa. Kalkaba Malboum's vision is to make Africa the driving force behind the development of sports and the promotion of Olympism in Africa by always putting the institution at the service of the Olympic and sports movement in general and of the National Olympic Committees in particular. Kalkaba wants the support of multinationals operating in Africa to finance sports movement in Africa. He also wants the reinforcement of partnerships for the promotion of sports. He has the experience at the continental and global levels.